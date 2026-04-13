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PNB celebrates 132nd Foundation Day at Yashobhoomi; Launches 22 new products

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s most trusted financial institutions, proudly celebrated its 132nd Foundation Day at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The milestone event marked over a century of resilience, trust, and nation- building, reaffirming PNB’s pivotal role in powering India’s economic pro

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Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

PNB celebrates 132nd Foundation Day at Yashobhoomi; Launches 22 new products
PNB celebrates 132nd Foundation Day at Yashobhoomi; Launches 22 new products
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Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s most trusted financial institutions, proudly celebrated its 132nd Foundation Day at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The milestone event marked over a century of resilience, trust, and nation- building, reaffirming PNB’s pivotal role in powering India’s economic progress.

Shri Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, Punjab National Bank, extended heartfelt congratulations to the PNB family for their unwavering dedication and commitment that have shaped the Bank’s remarkable journey. The celebration brought together distinguished dignitaries, senior leadership, employees, and stakeholders to honour PNB’s rich heritage and its vision for the future.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS; Shri Hari Har Mishra, Additional Secretary, DFS; other higher officials from DFS, RBI and other esteemed institutions along with senior Bank officials.

The celebrations commenced with a solemn garlanding and lamp-lighting ceremony in honour of the Bank’s founder and freedom fighter Late Shri Lala Lajpat Rai, reaffirming PNB’s enduring commitment to national development. This was followed by vibrant cultural performances including Ganesh Vandana, Kathak, and Krishna Vandana by artists Aryav Anand and Rishav Joshi, setting an auspicious tone for the celebration.

Key Highlights

· ₹1 Lakh Crore in Digital Sanctions: Demonstrating its growing digital lending capabilities, PNB announced achieving this landmark figure, underscoring its commitment to faster, technology-enabled credit solutions.

· Launch of 22 New Products & Initiatives: Spanning retail banking, MSME and agriculture financing, digital services, employee capability development, and sustainability-focused solutions.

Leadership Address

Chief Guest Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, said: “At the outset, I pay tribute to the visionary legacy of Lala Lajpat Rai, whose ideals continue to guide Punjab National Bank even today. As the Bank celebrates 132 years, its journey—from a modest beginning with ₹20,000 to a global business of nearly ₹30 lakh crore—mirrors the evolution of modern India itself. The Bank’s strong performance reflects an institution moving forward with purpose and confidence, and its meaningful contribution to the transformation of public sector banking is commendable. As India advances towards its development goals, Banks like PNB are not merely participants in the journey, they are its enablers. From financing infrastructure and renewable energy, to supporting MSMEs and first-generation entrepreneurs, from driving digital payments to extending formal finance to remote regions, banking serves as the circulatory system of the economy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, PNB said: "For over 132 years, PNB has remained a trusted partner in India’s development journey, supporting farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and millions of customers. Our milestone of ₹1 lakh crore in digital sanctions and the launch of multiple digital products reflect our commitment to innovation, speed, and seamless banking experiences. As we look ahead to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ PNB will continue to drive financial inclusion and technology-led transformation."

Key Launches

  • MSME & Agriculture Financing: Digi MSME Prime, Digi Agri Prime Plus, Digi Shrestha, Digi Farm Stay+, Digi Home Loan Embedded Finance, Griha Vatika, Shram Sathi.
  • Sustainability & Rural Credit: Integration with CRIF Highmark’s Grameen Credit Score, launch of Biodegradable Credit Card, collaboration with Industrial Finance Corporate of India Ltd ( IFCI ) for ESG solutions.
  • International & NRI Banking: GIFT City Global NRI Wealth Management Desk, Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) at IBU GIFT City, SFMS Global for cross-border remittance messaging.
  • Digital Innovation & Analytics: PNB PRISM – Portfolio & Relationship Intelligence for Strategic Marketing, Savings & Current Account Churn Prediction Models.
  • Employee-Centric Initiatives: PNB SAKSHAM – HRMS Mobile App, AR/VR Immersive Training & Assessment Solution, PRAVAH (E-Office), “Cyber Dristi” functionality within HRMS.

The evening concluded with a spectacular musical performance by Sonu Nigam, captivating the audience and adding a celebratory crescendo. Employee-led skits, band performances, and classical dance further showcased the creative spirit of the PNB family.

Looking Ahead

PNB’s 132nd Foundation Day stands as a testament to its enduring legacy, strong values, and unwavering commitment to serving the nation. With a focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation, PNB continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner for millions, supporting India’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable growth.

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