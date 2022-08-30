PNB customer alert: These bank accounts will be closed from September 1, check details

Punjab National Bank (File photo)

PNB customer alert: If you have a bank account in Punjab National Bank (PNB), your account is likely to be closed from September 1 if you do not update your KYC (Know your customer).

The bank has appealed to its customers to update their KYC. The bank has urged its customers to do so in a tweet, saying account holders should get KYC done by August 31, 2022.

"As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation is mandatory for all customers. If your account remains pending for KYC updation till 31.03.2022, you are requested to submit your KYC before 31.08.2022. Please contact your parent branch for updating the same. Failure to do the updation may result in a ban on your account transactions," it said in a tweet.

Important announcement regarding KYC, please note pic.twitter.com/2RSJrZxxMf — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) August 17, 2022

By getting KYC done, the bank account of the customers will remain active otherwise customers will not be able to transfer funds.

KYC is a document giving information about a customer. In this KYC form, you have to fill your name, bank account number, PAN card number, Aadhaar card number, mobile number and complete address.

Do KYC at home

You can do KYC at home by emailing your documents to the bank. Or you can also complete KYC by asking for OTP on mobile through Aadhaar. Many banks also offer KYC facilities through net banking.

