PNB, Axis, SBI other banks increase ATM withdrawal charges, check new rates

For the use of their services, all banks impose a charge. ATM withdrawals are one of these paid services, but only when free limits have been reached. Recently, several banks have raised the price for using ATMs. Customers must therefore pay more to use ATM services after the free transaction cap each month. Depending on the type of account, this cap may change.

Bank ATM withdrawal fees from various banks:

Fees for SBI Bank ATMs

For its ATMs, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers five free withdrawals in each area. For other bank ATMs in major cities, such as those in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the number drops to just three. SBI will charge Rs. 10 for withdrawals from SBI ATMs and Rs. 20 for withdrawals from non-SBI ATMs after this limit. Similar to this, SBI ATMs will charge Rs. 5 and other bank ATMs Rs. 8 for non-financial transactions that exceed the predetermined limit.

Fees for HDFC Bank ATMs

Five transactions from the ATM of HDFC Bank are complimentary each month. In urban areas there are three free transactions per month; in non-metro areas, there are five. After that, cash withdrawals will be charged Rs 21 plus any relevant taxes, while non-financial transactions would be charged Rs 8.50 plus taxes.

Fees for ICICI Bank ATMs

In six metro areas, ICICI Bank also adheres to the 5 and 3 norms, allowing 5 free withdrawals from its ATMs and 3 withdrawals from ATMs of other banks. From that point forward, the bank will charge Rs. 20 for financial transactions and Rs. 8.50 for non-financial ones. These fees apply to both ICICI Bank ATMs and ATMs from other banks.

Fees for Axis Bank ATMs

Five free transactions are available at its ATMs, while three are available at ATMs that are not owned by Axis Bank (in metro locations). After this limit, both Axis and Non-Axis ATMs would charge Rs 21 for cash withdrawals and Rs 10 per transaction for non-financial transactions.

Fees for PNB Bank ATMs

The Punjab National Bank provides three free transactions at the ATMs of other banks and five free transactions at its own (located in metro cities). After that, any transaction at an ATM owned by PNB will cost Rs 10 from the bank. Similarly to this, at other bank ATMs, the bank will charge Rs 20 for financial transactions and Rs 9 for non-financial transactions.