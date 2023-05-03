PMMVY: Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana provides Rs 5000 to pregnant women, check eligibility and benefits

PMMVY provides cash incentives to improve maternal health and reduce malnourishment impact.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a government-led initiative with the primary objective of enhancing the health of expectant and lactating mothers. By providing monetary incentives to these women, the program intends to alleviate the financial strain associated with medical treatment and pharmaceutical expenses while also mitigating the repercussions of malnourishment. Our discussion today will delve deeper into the intricacies of the scheme and its influence on maternal well-being.

How does PMMVY scheme work:

Within the framework of the PMMVY plan, pregnant women and lactating mothers receive a cash incentive of Rs 5,000, which is directly deposited into their bank account via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program in three installments. The initial installment of Rs 1,000 is provided at the point of pregnancy registration, while the second installment of Rs 2,000 is awarded following at least one antenatal checkup during the sixth month of pregnancy. The third and final installment of Rs 2,000 is given after the child's birth has been registered.

Who's eligible for PMMVY?

The PMMVY initiative focuses on women who earn a daily wage or are in an economically precarious situation. The program aims to minimize wage loss during pregnancy and guarantee that women have access to the requisite medical care and treatment during this crucial period. Nevertheless, it is essential to note that this program does not extend to women connected to any central or state government undertaking. Moreover, only the first surviving child is eligible for benefits under this scheme.

The PMMVY initiative has had a considerable impact on maternal health in India. The program has facilitated access to medical treatment and care for pregnant women and lactating mothers, which has reduced the adverse impact of malnourishment and improved their overall health. Furthermore, the financial incentives provided by the scheme have lessened the financial strain on pregnant women and their families. This has given them the opportunity to focus on rest and self-care without the added stress of treatment and medication costs.

