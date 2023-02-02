PMKVY: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to upskill lakhs, will boost jobs, all details of scheme

File photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years. The scheme will emphasize On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with the needs of the industry.

She further highlighted that the scheme will also cover new-age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills. Sitharaman, in her Budget Speech in Parliament also proposed to set up 30 Skill India International Centres across different States to skill the youth for international opportunities.

She said that in order to empower the youth and help the `Amrit Peedhi` realize their dreams, the National Education Policy was formulated which focussed on skilling and adopted economic policies which facilitate job creation and support business opportunities.

She further said that the digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform.

Elaborating on the platform, she said that it would enable demand-based formal skilling, link with employers including MSMEs and facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes.

In the budget speech, the Union finance Minister also focussed on the education sector and said that the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 model Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.4 lakh tribal students.

She also focussed on the training of teachers and said that teachers` training will be reenvisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey and iCT implementation.