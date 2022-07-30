PM Kisan Samman Nidhi eKYC last date: Only 1 day left, know how to do it online

File photo

The 12th installment of PM Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan Yojana will be released soon. However, before that, eligible farmers should get their e-KYC done before the last date which is July 31.

This e-KYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers to get the 12th installment, according to the official website. Earlier, the deadline was May 31, 2022, but the government later extended it.

"eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," according to the official website of the scheme.

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi

PM Kisan is a central scheme with 100% funding from Government of India. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, RS 6,000 are given annually to the eligible beneficiaries. This money is given in every 4 months in the form of installment of Rs 2,000.

Till now, 11 installments of PM Kisan Yojana have been received by the beneficiaries. Prime Minister Modi distributed the installment in May 2022.

Now eligible farmers will get the money for the coming 12th installment. So, for that, it is important for you that you must get e-KYC done today.

Step-by-step guide on how to complete PM Kisan Yojana eKYC:

Step 1: Visit the official website - pmkisan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section

Step 3: Under the ‘OTP Based eKYC’ section, enter your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Click on ‘Search’

Step 5: Now enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’

Step 6: Enter the OTP

Step 7: eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details

