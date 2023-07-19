PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The eligible farmers will get a Rs 2,000 installment next week, check date below.

PM Kisan 14th installment: The date of the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) has been announced. The eligible farmers will soon get a Rs 2,000 installment from the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release around Rs 8.5 crore to PM Kisan beneficiaries. The 13th installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released on February 27.

The government will release the 14th installment on July 27, 2023, in Sikar, Rajasthan, according to the official Twitter handle of the PM KISAN scheme. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 per installment thrice in a year i.e. Rs 6,000. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी 27 जुलाई 2023 को सीकर, राजस्थान में 8.5 करोड़ से अधिक प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के लाभार्थियों के बैंक खातों में 14वीं किस्त का हस्तांतरण करेंगे।ajasthan pic.twitter.com/fzKJq9aTjx — Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) July 18, 2023

Eligible farmers should note that e-KYC is mandatory to get the 14th installment. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN portal or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. One can contact PM-Kisan helpline No. 155261 / 011-24300606 for any query.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu.

Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for the 14th instalment?

Visit the official website on pmkisan.gov.in

Click on Farmer’s Corner.

Select "New Farmer Registration" and provide your Aadhaar number.

Fill in the required details and submit. Print it out for future reference.

PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. It became operational on 1 December 2018. The state governments and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.