During the Bhagalpur visit, PM Modi is also expected to launch various state development initiatives, apart from participating in agricultural programmes.

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24.

All landholding farmer families are given an annual cash benefit of Rs 6,000 under the PM-KISAN programme, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. When the next installment will be credited has been the main concern of all farmers. PM Modi is also expected to launch various state development initiatives during the Bhagalpur visit, apart from participating in agricultural programmes.

The PM Kisan 18th installment was released in October 2025, in which a total of 9.4 crore farmers got Rs 20,000 crore in their bank accounts.

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers

Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers

Institutional landholders

Farmer families who are holding constitutional posts,

Serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government

Doctors, engineers, and lawyers

Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: pmkisan.gov.in

Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu.

Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for the 18th installment?

Visit the official website on pmkisan.gov.in

Click on Farmer’s Corner.

Select "New Farmer Registration" and provide your Aadhaar number.

Fill in the required details and submit. Print it out for future reference.