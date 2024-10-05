PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

The occasion, being marked as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas across India, is expected to see the participation of around 2.5 crore farmers via webcasts from over 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and five lakh Common Service Centres.

The wait is over! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 18th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) at an event in Washim, Maharashtra. He will transfer a huge amount worth Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.

Notably, with the 18th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme will surpass Rs 3.45 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmers across the country. The 17th installment was released by the Prime Minister on June 18, 2024, benefitting around 9.25 crore farmers nationwide.

Step-by-step guide to check KISAN beneficiary list

1. Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Select the 'Kisan corner' on the homepage.

3. Access the beneficiary list

4. Select your village, tehsil, district and state from the dropdown menu.

5. Select 'get report' button.

How to complete your e-KYC process online?

1. Go to the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on "e-KYC" on the top right corner of the homepage.

3. Enter your Aadhar number.

4. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number, the one that is linked to the Aadhar card.

5. Submit the OTP and complete the e-KYC process.

Introduced in February 2019, PM-KISAN scheme aims to extend annual financial benfits of Rs 6,000 to farmers across the country in three equal installments -- each amounting to Rs 2,000.