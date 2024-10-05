Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

The occasion, being marked as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas across India, is expected to see the participation of around 2.5 crore farmers via webcasts from over 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and five lakh Common Service Centres.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process
Representative Image (Photo credit: iStock)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The wait is over! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 18th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) at an event in Washim, Maharashtra. He will transfer a huge amount worth Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.

The occasion, being marked as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas across India, is expected to see the participation of around 2.5 crore farmers via webcasts from over 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and five lakh Common Service Centres.

Notably, with the 18th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme will surpass Rs 3.45 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmers across the country. The 17th installment was released by the Prime Minister on June 18, 2024, benefitting around 9.25 crore farmers nationwide. 

Step-by-step guide to check KISAN beneficiary list 

1. Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Select the 'Kisan corner' on the homepage.

3. Access the beneficiary list

4. Select your village, tehsil, district and state from the dropdown menu.

5. Select 'get report' button.

How to complete your e-KYC process online?

1. Go to the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on "e-KYC" on the top right corner of the homepage. 

3. Enter your Aadhar number. 

4. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number, the one that is linked to the Aadhar card. 

5. Submit the OTP and complete the e-KYC process. 

Introduced in February 2019, PM-KISAN scheme aims to extend annual financial benfits of Rs 6,000 to farmers across the country in three equal installments -- each amounting to Rs 2,000. 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement