PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore on THIS date; check eligibility and other details

With this 18th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme will surpass Rs 3.45 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmers across the country.

Good news has come for farmers waiting for the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 18th instalment on Saturday, October 5, at an event in Washim, Maharashtra. He will release Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.

The occasion is being marked as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas across India, with around 2.5 crore farmers expected to join the event via webcasts from over 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and five lakh Common Service Centres. With this 18th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme will surpass Rs 3.45 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmers across the country.

PM-KISAN was launched in February 2019 and provides an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 in three installments of Rs 2000 each to landholding farmers. The Prime Minister will also distribute an additional Rs 2,000 crore to Maharashtra's farmers under the fifth instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana. The 17th installment of PM-KISAN was released by PM Modi on June 18, 2024.

How to check PM-KISAN beneficiary list:

1. Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on the 'Kisan corner' on the homepage.

3. Access the beneficiary list

4. Select your village, tehsil, district and state from the dropdown menu.

5. Select 'get report' button.

