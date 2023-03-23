PM Kisan Yojana: When to expect 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana? Check details

PM Kisan Yojana Next Installment: The PM Kisan Yojana is a scheme by the Indian central government that provides financial assistance to farmers. This assistance comes in the form of three installments of Rs. 6,000 each, which are given to all eligible farmers annually. As of now, the 13th installment has been released under this scheme.

To take advantage of the scheme's next installment, farmers need to apply for it. However, those who are already availing of the scheme do not need to apply again. The installments are typically released in three phases each year. The first installment is given out between April and July, the second between August and November, and the third between December and March.

The 14th installment is expected to be released anytime between April 2023 and July 2023. Farmers who want to take advantage of this installment need to link their Aadhaar card to the PM Kisan Yojana website and complete the EKYC process. This is mandatory to receive benefits under the scheme.

Farmers should also check if their names are on the beneficiary list before the next installment arrives. They can do this by visiting the Farmer Corner on the PM Kisan Yojana website and clicking on the Beneficiary List option. They will need to enter their Aadhaar number, captcha, mobile number, and OTP to access the GATE Report, which will provide them with complete information about their eligibility for the scheme.

