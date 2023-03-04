PM KISAN Yojana: Step-by-step guide for beneficiaries to change name as per Aadhaar card

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disbursed Rs 16,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Karnataka's Belagavi. This is the 13th installment amount which is released through direct benefits transfer (DBT) to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

Under the PM Kisan Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The 11th and 12th installments under the Scheme were given in May and October last year. With the release of the 13th instalment, the government has continued its commitment to support India`s farmers and help them achieve their livelihood goals.

The PM-KISAN Scheme has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest installment will further boost their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector.

PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in 2019.

The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions.

PM Kisan 13th installment: How to Check Status

Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan -- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

Step 8: Then click on the show button

Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.

PM-KISAN yojana beneficiaries can change their name according to their Aadhaar, with these simple steps.

-Go to the official website of PM Kisan -- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- Find "Change Beneficiary Name as per Aadhaar" under the "Farmers Corner" section

Enter Aadhaar number

-The application will verify the submitted Aadhaar number

-If your Aadhaar is in use, confirm (Yes/No) whether you want to change your name.

If not found in the database, a message will be displayed "The entered Aadhaar number is not in the database. Please contact the district/village level officer for more information."

If you select "yes," the Registration Number and Farmer Name will be displayed:

- Click on the e-KYC link and complete the e-KYC.

- Complete the e-KYC process, and the PM KISAN database will be updated

-After successfully completing e-KYC, the status of Aadhaar changes can be checked through NPCI.

(with inputs from ANI)