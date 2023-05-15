Search icon
PM Kisan Yojana’s 14th instalment likely to be released on this date, know if you are eligible

The upcoming PM Kisan Yojana instalment will be available soon. The eligible farmers of the country are given Rs 6000 on an annual basis by the government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is keenly anticipated by farmers. According to certain media sources, the farmers will shortly get this instalment's full amount. 

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana credits 6000 rupees to the farmers' accounts annually. This money is deposited into the farmers' accounts in three instalments. These instalments are released between April to July, August to November, and December to March. 

At the end of May, PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment is anticipated. According to some reports, the federal government's next round of cash aid to farmers could be distributed at any time between May 26 and May 31. Though it hasn't been formally confirmed yet. Notably, the 13th instalment was released in February. 

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check your name in the list?
You must first go to PM Kisan Yojana's official website, pmkisan.gov.in, if you have applied for the programme or wish to see your name on the list for the upcoming payment. Go to the BENEFICIARIES List now and then include details regarding the state, name, and other items. then navigate to GATE Report. Your whole information will be made public. 

A well-intentioned programme called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana seeks to aid small and marginal farmers. Farmers can take advantage of this program's benefits and enhance their standard of living by being aware of the eligibility requirements and monitoring the instalment disbursements. 

(Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get big salary boost; likely to get 4% DA hike; check details)

 

