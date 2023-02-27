PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi releases 13th installment, check beneficiary status here (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 13th instalment of over Rs 16,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Karnataka's Belagavi. The 13th instalment amount was released through direct benefits transfer (DBT) to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

PM Kisan is a fully Central government scheme which was launched on December 1, 2018. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year is given to farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. PM Modi had released the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme on October 17, 2022.

PM Kisan 13th installment: Check your name in the beneficiary list

Step 1: Go to official website of PM Kisan -- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

Step 8: Then click on the show button

Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.

