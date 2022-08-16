Search icon
PM Kisan Yojana: Last date to update KYC online or offline extended, know steps

Last date to update eKYC for PM Kisan Yojana to continue to receive benefits under the scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

August 31 is the last date for beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan to file their eKYC. Those who haven’t completed the beneficiaries under PM Kisan will not receive the money allotted to them. The new PM Kisan eKYC guidelines will come into effect to ensure that non-eligible individuals do not take benefits from the government illegally. The registered users can visit CSC Centres to do biometric authentication with aadhar to do PM Kisan EKYC OTP Authentication and it can even be done on PMKisan App. know about PM Kisan KYC Invalid OTP Solution, updates regarding PM Kisan Aadhar Link and Pmkisan.gov.in CSC Login. 
 
Step by step guide to complete the PMKisan eKYC process ONLINE:
 
Step 1: Visit the PMKisan’s official website  https://pmkisan.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the right side
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search, under the section.
Step 4: Now enter the mobile number linked with Aadhar card and click on get OTP
Step 5: Following this, eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details.
 
Step by step guide to complete the PMKisan’s eKYC process OFFLINE:
 
Step 1: Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)
Step 2: Submit Aadhar Update in PM Kisan Account
Step 3: Provide them biometric details
Step 4: Submit the form after updating the Aadhar CArd Number.
 
All land-owning farmer families who participate in this programme receive three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 every four months throughout the year. The beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Yojana have now received 11 instalments. In May 2022, Prime Minister Modi distributed the payment. The 12th payment under this programme will soon be given to the farmers.
