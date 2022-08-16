PM Kisan Yojana: Last date to update KYC online or offline extended, know steps

August 31 is the last date for beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan to file their eKYC. Those who haven’t completed the beneficiaries under PM Kisan will not receive the money allotted to them. The new PM Kisan eKYC guidelines will come into effect to ensure that non-eligible individuals do not take benefits from the government illegally. The registered users can visit CSC Centres to do biometric authentication with aadhar to do PM Kisan EKYC OTP Authentication and it can even be done on PMKisan App. know about PM Kisan KYC Invalid OTP Solution, updates regarding PM Kisan Aadhar Link and Pmkisan.gov.in CSC Login.

Step by step guide to complete the PMKisan eKYC process ONLINE:

Step 1: Visit the PMKisan’s official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the right side

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search, under the section.

Step 4: Now enter the mobile number linked with Aadhar card and click on get OTP

Step 5: Following this, eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details.

Step by step guide to complete the PMKisan’s eKYC process OFFLINE:

Step 1: Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)

Step 2: Submit Aadhar Update in PM Kisan Account

Step 3: Provide them biometric details

Step 4: Submit the form after updating the Aadhar CArd Number.