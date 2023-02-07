PM KISAN Yojana: No increment in installment amount, 13th installment likely before Holi

PM KISAN Yojana | Photo: File

The Government informed the Parliament on Tuesday (February 7) that as of now there is no proposal to increase the amount under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum for the eligible beneficiary farmers.

Media reports were stating that there is a chance that the government will increase the amount of annual financial benefit for farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme to Rs 8,000. As per the reports, these Rs 8000 were supposed to be distributed among the eligible farmers in four equal installments.

"There is no such proposal at present," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha when asked if there is any proposal to increase the amount under the PM-KISAN.

PM Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in 2019, with the aim to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

An amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three months installment of Rs 2000 each. This money gets directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. All three installments of the current financial year have been transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers while it is believed that the next installment (13th installment) will be credited before Holi.