Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can update e-KYC with face authentication on phones

The government to release the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme soon, according to the media reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can update e-KYC with face authentication on phones
Representational Image

The PM Kisan mobile app now offers a new function that allows the scheme's beneficiary farmers who are awaiting the most recent instalment to update their e-KYC. The new functionality allows registered farmers to complete e-KYC by scanning their faces instead of using a fingerprint or one-time password.

The PM-Kisan mobile app's facial authentication function was unveiled by Narendra Singh Tomar, the minister of agriculture. 

“Through the PM-Kisan mobile App, remote farmers can do e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint,” he said. 

How to use the PM Kisan app on cell phone: All details here
The new mobile app can be used by the benefiting farmers and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app would also give farmers extremely crucial information on the plan and PM-KISAN accounts.

Additionally, by utilising the No User Status Module, farmers can find out the status of land seeding, Aadhaar and bank account connection, and e-KYC.

The Agriculture Ministry has also instructed Common Services Centres to coordinate village-level e-KYC camps with the aid of states/UTs and India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: 14th instalment
Eligible farmers receive a financial reward of Rs 6,000 per year through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.