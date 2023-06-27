PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can update e-KYC with face authentication on phones

Representational Image

The PM Kisan mobile app now offers a new function that allows the scheme's beneficiary farmers who are awaiting the most recent instalment to update their e-KYC. The new functionality allows registered farmers to complete e-KYC by scanning their faces instead of using a fingerprint or one-time password.

The PM-Kisan mobile app's facial authentication function was unveiled by Narendra Singh Tomar, the minister of agriculture.

“Through the PM-Kisan mobile App, remote farmers can do e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint,” he said.

How to use the PM Kisan app on cell phone: All details here

The new mobile app can be used by the benefiting farmers and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app would also give farmers extremely crucial information on the plan and PM-KISAN accounts.

Additionally, by utilising the No User Status Module, farmers can find out the status of land seeding, Aadhaar and bank account connection, and e-KYC.

The Agriculture Ministry has also instructed Common Services Centres to coordinate village-level e-KYC camps with the aid of states/UTs and India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: 14th instalment

Eligible farmers receive a financial reward of Rs 6,000 per year through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.