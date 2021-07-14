PM Kisan Yojana: Now, get Rs 36,000 in a year - Here's how

There is good news for the farmers registered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY). Farmers can now benefit from PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana under which they can get Rs 36,000 a year in 12 monthly installments of Rs 3,000 per month. For this, you will not have to provide any document of any kind. Let us tell you how farmers can get Rs 36000 every year under PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.

How will farmers get Rs 36000?

Farmers can benefit from the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana under which they can get Rs 36,000 a year in 12 monthly installments of Rs 3,000 per month once they retire. This scheme is valid for any farmer who is registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY).

This scheme will provide a financial cushion in the form of a monthly pension to farmers above 60 years of age registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

When to start investing in PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

A farmer needs to start investing in the scheme for at least 20 years before reaping the benefits.

A farmer can start investing in the scheme as early as he is 18 years old for securing retirement. Farmers who are 18 years old have to contribute Rs 55 every month, those above 30 years old, have to contribute Rs 110 per month, while those farmers above 40 years of age will have to invest Rs 200 every month to get the benefits after retirement.

Who can enroll in PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

1. The benefit of this scheme can be taken by any farmer between the age of 18 to 40 years.

2. For this, the farmer should have less than two hectares of cultivable land.

3. There is no need for the farmer to undergo additional documentation to apply under the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.

PM-KSNY 9th installment date

Meanwhile, the government is expected to release the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY) next month, i.e, in August. The Modi government sends three installments of Rs 2,000 each directly to the farmers' account under the PM Kisan Yojana. So far, the government has sent eight installments to the farmers' accounts.