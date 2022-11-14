PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to receive wonderful gift from Centre ahead of PM Kisan's 13th installment

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 2022: Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi) is one among the many schemes that the government has launched for the farmers. The 12th instalment's payment was recently credited into the farmer's accounts. The farmers are all eagerly awaiting the payment for the 13th instalment, which is still to come. The government has made a significant announcement in the meantime, and as a result, the farmers are to benefit from it.

Farmers to receive fertilizers at lower costs:

In Ramagundam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for multiple projects worth more than 9,500 crores as an act of service to the country. In order to provide fertilizers from the Center to farmers at reasonable prices, he stated that more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be invested this year. Such programmes have been launched to enhance the economic situation of farmers, including the Center's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. According to the PM, the Center has spent over Rs 10 lakh crore over the past eight years to relieve the burden of the country's farmers being forced to pay exorbitant international fertilizer costs.

According to PM Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has seen more than two lakh crore rupees paid to farmers' bank accounts. The 12th PM Kisan instalments have already been sent to the farmers' accounts. Between December and March, the beneficiary's account will receive the 13th payment.

14 crore farmers benefited:

In the entire country, there are more than 14 crore farmers, but only roughly 10 crores of them are benefiting from PM Kisan Nidhi. In order to achieve urea self-sufficiency, PM Modi stated that five significant fertiliser facilities that had been idle for years are now being reopened across the nation.