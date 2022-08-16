PM Kisan Yojana eKYC deadline extended till this date, check all the details

PM-Kisan

Offering a much-needed reprieve to farmers, the government has announced that they have extended the deadline to complete obligatory eKYC for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme. The last day to complete the eKYC for the PM-KISAN scheme is now August 31. Previously the last date to complete the eKYC for the same was July 31, 2022.

The following three items are mentioned on the PM KISAN official website.

1. For PMKISAN Registered Farmers, eKYC is REQUIRED. The PMKISAN Portal offers OTP-Based eKYC.

2. For biometric-based eKYC, contact the nearby CSC centres.

3. The deadline for eKYC has been extended for all PMKISAN beneficiaries until August 31, 2022.

The following link will take you to the OTP-based EKYC using your Aadhaar number: https://exlink.pmkisan.gov.in/aadharekyc.aspx

If you still haven't finished the EKYC process, you could try the mentioned URL and finish the requirements.

Aadhaar OTP-based authentication instructions :

- Go to PM Kisan Website

- Go to the farmer’s corner

- Click on the eKYC tab

- Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the Search tab

- Your 4-digit OTP will arrive on your registered mobile phone.

- Click "Submit OTP"

- "Enter Aadhaar Registered Mobile OTP," and your eKYC process will be finished.

On May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program's financial benefits. Over 10 million beneficiary farmer families received a remittance from Modi of over Rs 21,000 crore.

PM Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in 2019. Subject to specific exclusions, the Scheme attempts to offer income support to all landholder farmer families in the nation who own cultivable land.

A total of Rs 6000 is paid to recipients under the Scheme in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 every four months, directly into their bank accounts. PM Kisan instalments are credited three times during a fiscal year: during Period 1 from April to July, Period 2 from August to November, and Period 3 from December to March.