PM Kisan Yojana: Big update for beneficiaries of scheme, check details

In a groundbreaking move, the government of Uttar Pradesh has initiated a special campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, aimed at extending the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to previously excluded farmers. This monumental development ensures that even those farmers who were denied the advantages of this scheme will now have the opportunity to reap its rewards.

Notably, this scheme goes beyond simply including the deprived farmers; it also guarantees that they receive the benefits from the previous installment. The campaign, launched on a momentous Wednesday, is set to encompass the entire state. In addition to registration and linking bank accounts with Aadhaar, the comprehensive process includes e-KYC, land writing, and other essential tasks. Once completed, the farmers will be granted the full amount allocated under this scheme. Promisingly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has affirmed that eligible farmers will also receive the previous installment, providing them with a well-deserved boost.

The campaign's reach is awe-inspiring, spanning across 55,000 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh. To ensure that all farmers receive the benefits they are entitled to, the PM Kisan Yojana has been extended to these numerous local self-governing institutions. Moreover, a dedicated Darshan portal has been established, granting farmers access to various grants, registration services, and additional benefits. This far-reaching campaign will continue until June 10, allowing ample time for resolving any issues that may arise during the process, thereby prioritizing the farmers' welfare.

Regrettably, it has come to light that a staggering 10 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been deemed ineligible for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. These farmers, involved in government jobs, pension recipients earning more than 10 thousand rupees, or taxpayers, will be excluded from the scheme. After a meticulous verification process involving 2.63 crore farmers, the ineligibility of these 10 lakh individuals has been confirmed.

Since its inception on December 1, 2018, the PM Kisan Yojana, a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been instrumental in empowering farmers. This visionary initiative entails the direct transfer of 6 thousand rupees into farmers' bank accounts. Astonishingly, the scheme's 13th installment has already been disbursed, amounting to a staggering sum of over Rs 55 thousand crore.

The PM Kisan Scheme's ongoing commitment to uplifting farmers' livelihoods is undoubtedly commendable. By extending the benefits to previously overlooked farmers, the government is making significant strides toward ensuring equitable growth and development in the agricultural sector. The comprehensive campaign, spanning thousands of gram panchayats, underscores the commitment to leave no farmer behind.

