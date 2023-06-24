PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment: Farmers to get Rs 3,000 every month, check details

Representational Image

PM Kisan Yojana: Thousands of farmers are eagerly waiting for their 14th instalment. PM Modi’s government released the 13th instalment in February. The PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment is likely to be released by the end of the month. Another good news has been announced for the farmers apart from the 14th instalment update.

The government before releasing the 14th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana, the government decided to give a cash reward of Rs 3,000 every month along with PM Kisan Yojana, reported Zee News. The amount will be transferred to the farmers’ account.

Modi’s PM Kisan Yojana provides financial assistance to farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, the government will transfer Rs 3,000 every month to the farmers’ accounts. The premium of this scheme is deducted from the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana itself, but for this, you will have to fill out a separate form.

The farmers will have to pay a monthly contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200 in this pension scheme and when you reach the age of 60 years, then after that a pension of Rs 3000 starts coming into your account every month. Anyone between the age of 18 to 40 years can participate.

What are the benefits of this plan?

This scheme has been started to give pensions to the elderly donors of India. In this scheme, 36 thousand rupees are given to the farmers in a year. Farmers up to 40 years can take advantage of this scheme. To get the pension, farmers will have to deposit money every month in this scheme according to their age.