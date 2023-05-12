Search icon
PM Kisan Yojana 14th installment: Which farmers are not eligible for the benefit? Check criteria here

PM Kisan scheme: The total amount received by one beneficiary farmer in one year is Rs 6,000.

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released in February by PM Modi and now the 14th installment is expected to release soon in the coming weeks. However, the central government has not yet confirmed the dates for the release of the 14th installment. According to media reports, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is expected to release in the last week of May. 

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers who are eligible receive Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers
Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers

  • Institutional land holders
  • Farmer families who are holding constitutional posts,
  • Serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government
  • Doctors, engineers and lawyers
  • Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,

