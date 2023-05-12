PM Kisan Yojana 14th installment: Which farmers are not eligible for the benefit? Check criteria here

File photo

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released in February by PM Modi and now the 14th installment is expected to release soon in the coming weeks. However, the central government has not yet confirmed the dates for the release of the 14th installment. According to media reports, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is expected to release in the last week of May.

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers who are eligible receive Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers

Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers