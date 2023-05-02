PM Kisan Yojana: 14th installment likely in May, know how many family members can avail benefit

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 14th installment: The Indian government has launched several schemes for the benefit of its citizens. However, it is equally crucial that the benefits of these schemes reach their intended beneficiaries. One such scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which aims to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers.

Under this scheme, 6000 rupees are credited annually to the bank accounts of eligible farmer families. The assistance is disbursed in three installments between April to July, August to November, and December to March. It is worth noting that the entire family, including the husband, wife, and their children, can avail of this scheme.

It is important for farmers to understand the eligibility criteria to benefit from this scheme fully. The government has provided clear information that the benefit is extended to the entire farmer family, and there is no limit to the number of beneficiaries from a single family.

The 14th installment of this scheme is expected to be released in May. Farmers can track the status of their installment by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in and navigating to the Beneficiary Status option. By keeping themselves updated, farmers can avail of this scheme and improve their financial well-being.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a well-intentioned scheme that aims to support small and marginal farmers. By understanding the eligibility criteria and staying updated on the installment disbursements, farmers can benefit from this scheme and improve their livelihoods.

Read more: 7th Pay Commission: Possible hike in salary and allowance for central government employees, check details