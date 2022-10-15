PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment: Farmers to get Rs 2,000 before Diwali on this date

PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment (file photo)

PM Kisan Yojna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th instalment amount of Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries farmers under (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer on Monday, October 17. He will release the installment when he inaugurates the two-day event 'PM Kisan Samman Sammelan' at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi.

So far, 11 installments of the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme have been transferred. The 11th instalment of Rs 2,000 was directly transferred to over 10 crore accounts on May 30, 2022.

The PM Kisan benefits are disbursed at a gap of around every four months. The government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries to complete the eKYC.

Here is how to check your installment status

Go to the official PM Kisan website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Now click on Farmers Corner. Now click on the Beneficiary Status option. Now a new page will open. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number. After this you will get complete information about your installment status.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.