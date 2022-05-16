PM Kisan 11th installment: Farmers likely to receive Rs 2,000 on THIS date

File photo

PM Kisan 11th installment is all set to be rolled out in the coming days. Eligible farmers are waiting for Rs 2000 promised under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

12.5 crore farmers across the country have registered for PM Kisan Nidhi. The government has made it mandatory to do e-KYC before the 11th installment. Earlier the last date for e-KYC was 31st March, but now it has been extended to 31st May.

PM Kisan is a centrally sponsored scheme offering financial assistance to crores of marginalised and poor farmers across the country.

As part of the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 in a year directly in their bank accounts. The sum is provided to the farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

When will 11th installment come?

The 11th installment is late this time. Last year, the installment for April-July was credited to the farmer’s account on May 15. But this time, the installment is expected to come by 31st May, according to reports.

Hence, eligible farmers could receive the benefits under PM Kisan Yojana in just a few days. Beneficiaries must note that they should have completed their e-KYC to receive Rs 2000 in their bank accounts.

The 10th installment under PM Kisan yojana was transferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2022.

