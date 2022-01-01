PM Kisan Yojana 10th installment: Know why some farmers will not get money today

The 10th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be disbursed by PM Narendra Modi today at 12.30 pm via video-conferencing. However, more than 2 crore farmers will not get Rs 2000 in the 10th instalment because of lack of e-KYC.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, an amount of Rs 6,000 per annum is transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers every fourth month in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000.

Only 10 crore farmers to get money

On the first day of the new year, PM Modi will release the 10th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi. According to the latest data on the PM Kisan Portal, more than 12.30 crore farmers are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Rs. 2000 will be credited to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers on January 1 as the 10th installment (December to March installment). Hence, more than 2 crore PM farmers may be deprived of this gift.

Only 10 crore farmers received the last installment

Coming to the last instalment, only 10,41,67,564 beneficiaries (out of more than 12.30 crore eligible farmers) received the installment. Payments to more than 74 lakh farmers failed and installlments of more than 40 lakh farmers remained under process.

The 10th installment, under PM Kisan Yojana, will be sent to farmers' account with mandatory e-KYC.

Installments get stuck due to these mistakes

Farmers need to write their names in English. All names written in Hindi must be corrected.

There should be no mistake in the name’s spelling while applying for the account

There should not be any mistake in writing the code IFSC of the bank.

There should be no mistake while writing the spelling of the village.