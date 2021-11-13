PM Kisan scheme: Farmers to get Rs 3000 monthly pension - Details here

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), the Central government disburses three installments of Rs 2,000 that is annually Rs 6,000 for the economic benefit of the farmers.

Until now, 9 installments of Rs 18,000 have already been deposited in the farmers' bank account and now it's time for their 10th installment.

Meanwhile, under the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, farmers will be given a pension after 60 years. You do not need to submit any papers if you already have an account under PM Kisan. The government began this scheme to protect the farmers in their old age and any farmer between the age of 18 - 40 years can invest in this scheme. Notably, under this scheme, the farmer gets a monthly pension of up to Rs 3,000.

In order to receive the benefits of this scheme, farmers will have to make a monthly investment between Rs 55 to Rs 200. On the death of the account holder, his spouse will get a 50 per cent pension.

Documents required for Maandhan Yojana:

- Aadhaar Card



- Identity Card- Age Certificate- Income Certificate- Khasra Khatauni of the field- Bank Account Passbook- Mobile Number- Passport Size Photo