PM Kisan Scheme: Farmers to get 10th installment tomorrow?

Farmers are waiting for their 10th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Till now, 9 installments of this scheme have reached the farmers' account. The government has completed preparations for releasing the 10th installment.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the money will come in the accounts of farmers on December 15, but now it is believed that PM Narendra Modi can release the installment on December 16.

The central government has not yet announced any date regarding the 10th installment. Keeping in view the status of the beneficiaries getting the benefit, the delay has been estimated. It is being speculated that like every time, the PM may again surprise people with his decisions as usual.

On December 16, the PM will address the online function in an agricultural program organized by the Gujarat government on natural farming methods. More than 5,000 farmers are expected to participate in this program. In such a situation, the PM may make an announcement regarding the 10th installment of the PM Kisan scheme in the ceremony.

At present, the status for the installment shows 'RFT Signed by State For 10th Installment'. RFT (Request For Transfer) means that the state government has verified the details of the beneficiary including the Aadhaar number, bank account number and IFSC code of the bank. Also, the data has been found correct in the investigation.

Now, just the FTO (Fund Transfer Order) has to be generated. If the status shows 'FTO is Generated and Payment confirmation is pending', it means that the money will be transferred to the account.

Here is how you can check your name in the list of beneficiaries of PM-Kisan Yojana

1. Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in.

2. You will see the option of Farmers Corner. Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

3. Select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop-down list.

4. Now click on 'Get Report'.

5. The complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.

Check Your Installment Status

1. To see the status of your installment, you first go to the website of PM Kisan.

2. Now click on Farmers Corner on the right side.

3. Click on the Beneficiary Status option. A new page will open.

4. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.

5. You will now get complete information about your status.