HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

The 21st PM-Kisan instalment of Rs 2,000 is expected in early November 2025. Farmers must complete e-KYC, update land and bank details, and link Aadhaar to receive payments via DBT. Check payment status at pmkisan.gov.in to ensure timely credit.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

The government is gearing up to release the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in early November 2025, providing Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers under the country’s flagship income support program. Beneficiaries are urged to complete their e-KYC, update their land and bank account details, and ensure their Aadhaar is linked to receive the instalment on time. The payment will be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Farmers can check their payment status on the official portal, pmkisan.gov.in, using their Aadhaar number or bank account information. Those who fail to complete verification and KYC requirements may experience delays in receiving this instalment.

About the PM-Kisan Scheme

Launched to provide financial security to small and marginal farmers, the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana offers Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The program aims to boost agricultural growth and ensure regular income support for farmers across India.

When Will the 21st Instalment Be Released?

The 21st instalment is expected in early November 2025, ahead of Diwali, although the government has yet to announce the official date. Historically, previous instalments have been credited between the first and second week of November.

Eligibility Criteria for Receiving PM-Kisan Payments

Farmers must meet certain conditions to receive the upcoming instalment:

Own cultivable land in their name

Complete e-KYC on the official portal

Link their Aadhaar with the bank account

Update their land and bank account information

Incomplete KYC or incorrect bank details could result in missed payments.

How to Check Payment Status

Farmers can track their instalment status by visiting pmkisan.gov.in, clicking on “Beneficiary Status” under the Farmers Corner tab, and entering their Aadhaar, mobile number, or bank account details.

Documents Required

To ensure smooth processing, beneficiaries should keep the following ready:

Aadhaar card

Proof of land ownership

Bank passbook

Mobile number linked to Aadhaar

The government continues to enhance the scheme with improved verification systems and real-time monitoring to ensure timely disbursement. Farmers are advised to complete all KYC formalities before November 15, 2025, to avoid delays and receive their Rs 2,000 instalment promptly.

