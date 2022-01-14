PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: Important UPDATE for farmer beneficiaries - Know here

Beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) take note as this is an important update for you.

If you a PM-KISAN beneficiary and wish to check your status, it is mandatory for you to provide Aadhaar number or bank account number on the Kisan portal.

Previously beneficiaries could check details such as application status, how much money has been credited in bank account on PM Kisan portal by feeding in their mobile number details.

How to check your name via PM Kisan website?

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on 'Farmers Corner' on the right hand side

Step 3: Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

Step 4: You will have to key in a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

Step 5: After you complete the above procedure, you will see if your name is there on the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on January 1.