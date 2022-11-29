PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know the benefits, charges for eKYC

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, popularly known as PM-Kisan, requires eKYC of participants in order to ensure that they receive the program's benefits, just like other government flagship programmes.

According to the DBT Agriculture Bihar website “It is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.”

PM Kisan eKYC charges:

Beneficiaries, however, can submit their eKYC electronically. It should be reminded that their nearest CSC/Vasudha station may charge Rs 15 for eKYC updates using the biometric approach.

"eKYC beneficiaries can do their own Aadhaar link from PM-Kisan portal through OTP from mobile number or can do eKYC through the biometric method from their nearest CSC/Vasudha centre for which a fee of Rs.15 has been fixed by the Government of India," the website said.

There is no deadline to submit the eKYC, it is still in order to receive the benefit.

How to update PM Kisan eKYC?

Visit the website - pmkisan.gov.in Then click on PM Kisay eKYC Fill in your Aadhaar card details and captcha code Click on search Enter your registered mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card and enter the OTP generated. Select ‘Submit on Auth’

If the data there matches Aadhaar, your PM Kisan Ekyc will be successful, and the KYC update will be complete.

Advantages of the scheme:

The benefit will be deposited into each eligible beneficiary's bank account in three equal payments of Rs. 2000 each every four months.

Mandatory information needed:

For enrollment under the PM-Kisan Scheme, the following details and records are required:

• Name, Age, Gender and Category (SC/ST)

• Aadhaar Number

• Bank Account Number and IFSC Code