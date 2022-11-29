Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know the benefits, charges for eKYC

To receive the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, beneficiaries must submit an eKYC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know the benefits, charges for eKYC
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know the benefits, charges for eKYC
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, popularly known as PM-Kisan, requires eKYC of participants in order to ensure that they receive the program's benefits, just like other government flagship programmes.
 
According to the DBT Agriculture Bihar website “It is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.”
 
PM Kisan eKYC charges:
Beneficiaries, however, can submit their eKYC electronically. It should be reminded that their nearest CSC/Vasudha station may charge Rs 15 for eKYC updates using the biometric approach.
 
“eKYC beneficiaries can do their own Aadhaar link from PM-Kisan portal through OTP from mobile number or can do eKYC through the biometric method from their nearest CSC/Vasudha centre for which a fee of Rs.15 has been fixed by the Government of India,“ the website said. (Also Read: Dailyhunt, Josh’s parent firm VerSe lays off 150 employees, announces 11% salary cuts)
 
There is no deadline to submit the eKYC, it is still in order to receive the benefit. 
 
How to update PM Kisan eKYC?
  1. Visit the website - pmkisan.gov.in
  2. Then click on PM Kisay eKYC
  3. Fill in your Aadhaar card details and captcha code
  4. Click on search
  5. Enter your registered mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card and enter the OTP generated. 
  6. Select ‘Submit on Auth’
If the data there matches Aadhaar, your PM Kisan Ekyc will be successful, and the KYC update will be complete.
 
Advantages of the scheme:
The benefit will be deposited into each eligible beneficiary's bank account in three equal payments of Rs. 2000 each every four months.
 
Mandatory information needed:
For enrollment under the PM-Kisan Scheme, the following details and records are required:
 
• Name, Age, Gender and Category (SC/ST)
• Aadhaar Number
• Bank Account Number and IFSC Code
• Mobile number - Though it is not required, it is suggested that it may be provided when available so that the information related to benefit transfer can be communicated.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.