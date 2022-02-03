PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How government identifies, shortlists beneficiaries

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, small and marginal farmer families in the country are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000. Coupled with the Digital India initiative, the government transfers Rs 2,000 eligible farmers. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is released to the eligible farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months, i.e. April-July, August-November and December-March. The scheme is linked with the Aadhaar details of the farmers. The database contains the details of farmers and all members of the families, whose names appear in the land records.

Instalments are given to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Here the definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children.

Who's eligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Unfortunately, both husband and wife cannot enjoy the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. If a household does have a husband and wife who benefit from this scheme then the government will term them 'fake'. Apart from this, there are also other provisions wherein farmers are ineligible to enjoy the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

If someone in the farmer's family pays tax, then the benefit of this scheme will not be available. Similarly, if a farmer is not utilising his agricultural land for farming but for other work or does farming work on the fields of others, and they will not be eligible to enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

On the other hand, if a farmer is farming, but the field is not in his name but in the name of his father or grandfather, then they will again not get the benefit of this scheme.

In another case, if someone is the owner of agricultural land, but they are a government employee or are retired, sitting or former MP, MLA, minister, then such people are also ineligible for the benefit of the farmer scheme.

Professional registered doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, or their family members are also ineligible to enjoy the perks of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The family concept in India means husband and wife and two minor children. And as per the rule of the PM Kisan, only one member of the family should ideally get its benefit and not both husband and wife.

How beneficiaries will be identified, shortlisted for payment:

State governments and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. There are various exclusion categories for the scheme.

The responsibility of identifying the eligible farmers' families for benefit under the scheme is entirely of the State/UT Governments. The prevailing land-ownership system/record of land in different States/Union Territories will be used to identify the intended beneficiaries for the transfer of scheme benefits.