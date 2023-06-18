Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 14th installment by THIS date, check beneficiary status

PM KISAN 14th Installment: As part of the 14th installment, Rs 2000 will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 14th installment by THIS date, check beneficiary status
File photo

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released in February by PM Modi and now the 14th installment is expected to release soon. As per media reports, The 14th installment is likely to be released in the last week of this month. However, the central government has not yet confirmed the dates for the release of the 14th installment. According to media reports, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is expected to release in the last week of May. 

According to a PIB tweet, since the launch of the scheme, more than Rs. 2.42 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers.

The PIB tweet on PM Kisan disbursals said, “PM-KISAN: Empowering Annadatas by providing Accessible & Timely Financial Assistance More than Rs. 2.42 Lakh Crore disbursed to Over 11 Crore Farmers Under the PM-KISAN, income support of Rs. 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land-holding farmer families, providing them socio-economic security.”

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers who are eligible receive Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers
Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers

Institutional landholders
Farmer families who are holding constitutional posts,
Serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government
Doctors, engineers, and lawyers
Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

  • Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/
  • Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.
  • After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’
  • You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu. 
  • Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status. 

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for the 14th instalment?

  • Visit the official website on pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on Farmer’s Corner.
  • Select "New Farmer Registration" and provide your Aadhaar number.
  • Fill in the required details and submit. Print it out for future reference. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.