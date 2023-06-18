PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 14th installment by THIS date, check beneficiary status

File photo

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released in February by PM Modi and now the 14th installment is expected to release soon. As per media reports, The 14th installment is likely to be released in the last week of this month. However, the central government has not yet confirmed the dates for the release of the 14th installment. According to media reports, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is expected to release in the last week of May.

According to a PIB tweet, since the launch of the scheme, more than Rs. 2.42 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers.

The PIB tweet on PM Kisan disbursals said, “PM-KISAN: Empowering Annadatas by providing Accessible & Timely Financial Assistance More than Rs. 2.42 Lakh Crore disbursed to Over 11 Crore Farmers Under the PM-KISAN, income support of Rs. 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land-holding farmer families, providing them socio-economic security.”

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers who are eligible receive Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers

Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers

Institutional landholders

Farmer families who are holding constitutional posts,

Serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government

Doctors, engineers, and lawyers

Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu.

Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for the 14th instalment?