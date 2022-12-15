PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers of THIS state may not receive 13th installment, know why

File Photo

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment will likely be credited to the bank account of farmers’ by the end of December. For those who are unaware, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, also known as PM Kisan Yojana, the government provides yearly support of Rs 6,000. Farmers get the sum of Rs 6,000 in three payments of Rs 2,000 each.

This scheme was launched by the government to offer support to small and marginal farmers. Under this scheme, so far, more than 10 crore farmers have benefitted and received 12 installments. Now, farmers are eagerly waiting for the 13th installment.

However, if reports are to be believed the farmers of Chattisgarh have a lesser chance of receiving the 13th installment as a lot of them have not got Bhulekh verification and e-KYC done so far.

This comes after the Centre's strict steps to prevent fraud in the PM Kisan scheme. To receive the latest installment of the PM Kisan Scheme, it is mandatory to get Bhulekh verification and e-KYC done.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Eligible farmer details in Chattisgarh

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, had said that as of now 27,43,708 farmers in Chhattisgarh are active on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan scheme but out of this only 19,75,340 farmers could get the next installment.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Who will not receive the 13th installment?

The farmers who have not completed Bhulekh verification and e-KYC till now will find it difficult to get the benefit of the 13th installment.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Helpline Number

The Centre has also issued a helpline number for the farmers. If you have applied for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then you can call 155261 to know your beneficiary status.