PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers need to link account with Aadhaar to get benefits, know how

Beneficiary farmers must update their e-KYC and link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar by February 10 in order to receive the latest installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

It has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme before February 10, 2023, for e-KYC, linking bank account with Aadhaar and direct benefit transfer to a bank account for the next installment transfer, Meghraj Singh Ratnu, the state nodal officer of the scheme said.

He said that instructions have been given by the Government of India in this regard.

In a statement, Ratnu said that by January 2023, 67 percent of e-KYC and 88 percent of bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar by the beneficiaries of this scheme in the state. In the state, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done and 1.94 lakh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

He said that the beneficiaries who have not yet got e-KYC done and have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar, must get it done before February 10. India Post Payments Bank has been authorized for the purpose.

13th installment:

The 13th installment is anticipated to be issued soon, even if the Centre hasn't yet revealed the release date.

The PM Kisan Yojana, a programme of the national government, distributes Rs 6,000 annually to more than 8 crore farmers throughout the nation in three equal installments.

The PM made the 12th installment available on October 17 last year. A total of 8 million farm-holding families received more than Rs 16,000 crore in transfers from the central government.

How to Link Bank Account With Aadhaar

Visit the bank where you have your PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account.

Submit the documents - Aadhaar card photocopy and other required documents to the bank official.

The official will process PM Kisan Aadhaar bank account linking.

You will receive a message on your mobile phone once the verification is successfully completed.

(with inputs from PTI)

