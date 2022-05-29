PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana date released, farmers to get 11th installment on May 31

File Photo

Those awaiting the announcement about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can now rejoice as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has made an official statement in this regard.

According to the announcement, the PM will release the 11th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi which is more than Rs 21,000 crore on May 31. All beneficiaries must note that the amount will be released at an event - Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

Also, READ: Consumed ‘ganja’ in US to get relief from sleeping disorder, Aryan Khan told NCB

The PM will interact with beneficiaries about sixteen schemes and programmes spanning nine Ministries and Departments of India under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsave celebrations. The interaction will take place via video conferencing at Shimla on May 31.

After this announcement, the eligible farmers will get their four-monthly allowance amounting to Rs 2,000.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched in December 2018. It is aimed at providing financial assistance to farmer families who are in need of support.

The central scheme under Modi government is applicable to all farmer families who have landholdings.

Eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 per year, which is transferred to their bank account thrice over the year.

Notably, the government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC to avail the benefits of PM-Kisan Yojana. A note on the central government’s website reads, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal”.

Here’s how you can get the eKYC done