PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Contact THIS number to know the status of your application

All the farmers are waiting for the 12th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. If you're wondering when your next instalment of funds will arrive in your account, you can now find out by calling them. The central government has provided some special phone numbers that you can call to get assistance and receive full details about this number.

Contact this number

Farmers can call the toll-free number 155261 to inquire about the status of their Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana application. Whether or not the name is on the beneficiary list, the e-KYC process is now complete. Why won't the funds be deposited into the account? Calling this number will provide farmers with all of this information.

Agriculture India on September 10, announced on Twitter about the contact information of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Cash may arrive in September