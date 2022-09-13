Search icon
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Contact THIS number to know the status of your application

PM Kisan installments are given to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:58 AM IST

All the farmers are waiting for the 12th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. If you're wondering when your next instalment of funds will arrive in your account, you can now find out by calling them. The central government has provided some special phone numbers that you can call to get assistance and receive full details about this number.
 
Contact this number
 
Farmers can call the toll-free number 155261 to inquire about the status of their Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana application. Whether or not the name is on the beneficiary list, the e-KYC process is now complete. Why won't the funds be deposited into the account? Calling this number will provide farmers with all of this information.
 
Agriculture India on September 10, announced on Twitter about the contact information of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. 
 
Cash may arrive in September
 
Let us inform you that the government will be able to deposit the 12th instalment's funds into your account in September. In other words, thousands of farmers may soon receive an instalment of 2000 rupees in their accounts. The government hasn't yet provided any official information in this regard.
