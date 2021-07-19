PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Can husband and wife both get Rs 6,000? Know who is eligible

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY), the government provides financial help to the farmers. In this, three installments of 2000 rupees are sent directly to the farmers' accounts. The government has so far sent eight installments to the accounts of farmers and now the farmers are waiting for the 9th installment.

However, the question arises in the minds of people regarding PM Kisan scheme — can both husband and wife get the benefit of this scheme together? According to the rules of the scheme, PM-KSNY is for farmer families.

Who will get benefit of PM Kisan scheme?

Both husband and wife cannot take advantage of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. It must be noted that the family concept in India means husband and wife and two minor children. And as per the rule of the scheme, only one member of the family can get its benefit and not both husband and wife.

If a husband and wife try to get the scheme individually, then the installment of the scheme can be recovered from them. In fact, many such cases have come to the limelight where along with the farmer, his wife and children were also given the benefits.

In such a situation, there is no place for ineligible people in this scheme. The government recovers money from them. Once any such case comes to the limelight, then they will be identified and excluded from the list of beneficiaries of this scheme.

Apart from this, there are many such provisions which make farmers ineligible. If someone in the farmer's family pays tax, then the benefit of this scheme will not be available. That is, if either of the spouses has paid income tax last year, then they will not get the benefit of this scheme.

Who are ineligible for the scheme?

If a farmer is not using his agricultural land for agricultural work, but for other purposes or is he is doing farming work on the fields of others, then such farmers are also not entitled to take advantage of this scheme. If a farmer is doing farming, but the field is not in his name, but in the name of his father or grandfather, then also he will not get the benefit of this scheme.

If someone is the owner of agricultural land, but he is a government employee or has retired, sitting or former MP, MLA, minister, then such people are also ineligible for the benefit of the farmers scheme. Doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants or their family members are ineligible for the scheme. Income tax paying families will also not get the benefit of this scheme.

PM-KSNY 9th installment date

Meanwhile, the government is expected to release the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY) next month, i.e, in August.