PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited on THIS date, steps to check balance

There is good news for farmers as the next installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY) would be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries soon. According to media reports, the government is expected to release the 9th installment next month, i.e, in August.

The Modi government sends three installments of Rs 2,000 each directly to the farmers' account under the PM Kisan Yojana. So far, the government has sent eight installments to the farmers' accounts.

Farmers who have registered themselves under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are advised to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the government is expected to begin transferring the next installment of Rs 2000 to the beneficiary bank accounts from August 1.

Steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check 'PM Kisan beneficiary list' – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Launched on December 1 2018, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government transfers Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers in their accounts. This financial assistance from the government to farmers comes in three instalments of Rs 2000.