PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th Installment likely to be released next month, check beneficiary status

File photo

Millions of farmers will receive the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) soon. However, the exact date of the 14th installment is not yet declared, the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) is expected to be released between April 2023 and July 2023.

Under the PM Kisan Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Farmers must have finished their e-KYC and have no registration issues in order to qualify for the 13th payment. Farmers who have not finished their e-KYC have been asked by the government to do so as soon as possible to ensure they receive the payment.

PM Kisan Scheme: How to check Beneficiary Status