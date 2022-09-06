PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment date out, these farmers won't get benefits

The 12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be released in 2022 and will be placed in the small and marginal farmers’ account, according to the government. All the beneficiaries of this scheme will be eligible to get the 12th installment of Rs 2000/- directly through the bank account linked to PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana 2022.

The first installment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released between April 1 and July 31. The second installment is released between August 1 and November 30. Whereas the third installment comes between December 1 and March 31. The last 11th installment was released on May 31, 2022.

The 12th installment can be sent anytime between September to November. But there are certain conditions under which beneficiaries won’t be benefited. Read below to know if you fall under that category.