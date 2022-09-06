Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment date out, these farmers won't get benefits
The 12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be released in 2022 and will be placed in the small and marginal farmers’ account, according to the government. All the beneficiaries of this scheme will be eligible to get the 12th installment of Rs 2000/- directly through the bank account linked to PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana 2022.
The first installment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released between April 1 and July 31. The second installment is released between August 1 and November 30. Whereas the third installment comes between December 1 and March 31. The last 11th installment was released on May 31, 2022.
The 12th installment can be sent anytime between September to November. But there are certain conditions under which beneficiaries won’t be benefited. Read below to know if you fall under that category.
- If the farmer’s field isn’t under Farmer’s own name then he/she won’t be benefited annually with Rs. 6000. Land ownership is essential in the PM Kisan Yojana.
- Not all institutional land holders will also come under the purview of this scheme.
- If a farmer or someone in the family is on a constitutional post, then he will not get the benefit.
- Serving or retired officers and employees of State/Central Government as well as PSUs and Government Autonomous Bodies will not be covered under the benefit of the scheme.
- Professionals like doctors, engineers, CAs, architects and lawyers will also not get the benefit of the scheme, even if they do agriculture.
- Retired pensioners who get a monthly pension of more than Rs 10,000 will not get this benefit.
- Professionals who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also excluded from the purview of the scheme.
- Any municipal corporation in the farmer's family, even if it is in the district panchayat, will be out of its purview.
- Intentionally giving false information is not entertained and he/she won’t be eligible for the installment.