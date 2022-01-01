PM Kisan Yojana 10th installment TODAY: Know steps to check your name, status on PM-KSNY beneficiary list

With the advent of the new year, the wait for crores of farmers will finally be over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to disburse the 10th installment of Rs 2000 each under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or the PM Kisan scheme today (January 1).

PM Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots level farmers. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.

All the farmers that come under the PM Kisan scheme are eligible to receive Rs 6000 per year from the government, in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

PM-KSNY: How to check the status

Step 1: Go to PM Kisan official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Step2: Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Step 3: Select the Aadhaar number, Bank account number or mobile number on the page that appears. With the help of these three numbers, you can also check if you have received the PK Kisan amount or not.

Step 4: Fill in the details of the option that you have selected from these three numbers.

Step 5: You will get all transactions when you click on this number.

Step 6: You will also get information related to PM Kisan 10th installment.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. During the programme, Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.