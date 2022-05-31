PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi to release 11th installment today, know how to check your name in new beneficiary list

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' and release the much-awaited 11th installment of financial benefit under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. This novel public program marking the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister is being organised across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Kisan is a central scheme designed to offer financial aid to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

READ | Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 31 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Under this scheme, all farmers holding their land are qualified to get financial help of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is deposited directly into the bank account in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 every 4 months. The 11th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will release today.

PM Kisan 11th Installment: Steps to check your name in the new beneficiary list

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

Step 8: Then click on the show button

Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.