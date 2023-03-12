PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana: List of government schemes for farmers

File photo

Around 60% of the population of India works in agriculture and related activities, farming is a major occupation here. Small and marginal farmers with land holdings of under 2 hectares make up the bulk of farmers in India.

List of government schemes implemented for farmers’ well-being:

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY): The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which was introduced in 2016, aims to give farmers access to reasonably priced crop insurance. This programme offers farmers financial support in the event of crop loss or damage brought on by calamities, pests, or illnesses.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi in 2019 to deliver income support to all landholder farmer families across India with cultivable land, subject to specific exceptions. Under the PM Kisan Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. On February 27, PM Modi released the 13th installment of over Rs 16,000 crore as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer. However, there are some of the beneficiary farmers that have not received their 13th installment of PM KISAN and these are the channels through which they can register complaints about the same.

Soil Health Card Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Soil Health Card scheme in 2025, under which it aims to advance soil testing and enhance soil health across the nation. The main goal of the programme is to provide farmers with the knowledge about their soil's nutrient status necessary to enable them to make well-informed decisions about nutrient management strategies.

PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana is a national government programme that was introduced in 2015 with the aim of offering complete irrigation solutions to farmers around the nation. The program's main goals are to increase the effectiveness of agricultural water use, the use of precision irrigation technologies, and the amount of cultivable land irrigated.