HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: eKYC to end on July 31, know how to complete Aadhaar authentication

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Government has extended the deadline to complete mandatory eKYC under from May 31 to July 31, 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) take note as this is an important update for you. The government has extended the deadline to complete the mandatory e-KYC by two months on July 31, 2022. Earlier, the deadline was set for May 31, 2022. 

As per a notice on the PM Kisan portal, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022."

The government has pushed the deadline for the second time in two weeks. This decision by the Centre comes just a few days after PM Narendra Modi disbursed the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) into the farmer's accounts. 

Here is a step-by-step to complete the mandatory e-KYC

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - pmkisan.gov.in 

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option. 

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search 

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card. 

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

It is important to note that farmers will also be able to complete the e-KYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). They will have to carry their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.

