PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi: Correct THESE mistakes to get 12th Instalment of scheme; step by step guide

The Central government has been running several welfare schemes for the farmers. One of it is PM Kisan Sammaan Nidhi Scheme. Crores of farmers have been linked with the scheme and they are availing its benefits. Under this scheme, farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year. This money is sent to their account in four equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Nearly 8 crore farmers received the money this year. However, many couldn't get the money. If you are not on the list, it is possible that you committed some mistake. Perhaps furnish a wrong Aadhaar detail or wrong age, or sex-related information. This information can be fixed from the comfort of your home. Follow these four steps.

Go to the official portal of the scheme pmkisan.gov.in if you want to correct the mistakes related to your Aadhaar card or bank account.

Click on the corner option. Choose the help desk option appearing at the bottom. A new page will appear. Enter the Aadhaar number, account number or mobile number and click on Get Data.

Click on 'Grievance Type' and click on the mistakes you want to correct.

For example, if the bank account number is wrong, click on Account Number and fill in your account number in Hindi or English.

Then enter the captcha code given on the screen and click on submit.