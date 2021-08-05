PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment is coming on August 9: Steps to check status online on pmkisan.gov.in

Mark your calendars for August 9, 2021, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Central government is all set to release the 9th installment of the PM Kisan funds under the revered PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on August 9 at 11 am.

PM Kisan is a scheme for farmers introduced by the Central government which first became operational on December 1, 2018. Under this, farmers get income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments.

The Central government is all set to release the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for the farmers which will directly be transferred to their bank accounts. The status of the same can be checked by farmers on the PM Kisan online portal - www.pmkisan.gov.in or through the mobile app.

Here is a step-by-step process to check the details about the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

Step 1: Visit official site www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to farmer's corner on the homepage of www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 3: Click on the beneficiary list

Step 4: Choose your state, district/sub-district, block, and village details

Step 5: Select on the option of getting the report

Step 6: Select the beneficiary list that appears on the screen

Step 7: Check your name and select confirm

Step 8: Return to the homepage of pmksny

Step 9: Select the beneficiary status button again

Step 10: Enter your Aadhaar card details, or mobile number, or your account number

Step 11: Click on get date

Step 12: The status of your installment payment will then appear on your screen.

Notably, it was on May 14, 2021, that the Central government had paid another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme, the first installment of Rs 2000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second installment comes between August 1 and November 30, and the third installment from December 1 to March 31.