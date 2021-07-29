PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment: Here's how you can check latest details

PM Kisan is a scheme for farmers introduced by the Central government which first became operational on December 1, 2018. Under this, farmers get income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments.

It was on May 14, 2021, that the Central government had paid another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Central government is all set to release the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for the farmers. If you are registered under this scheme then you will receive the 9th installment in your account, however, you should start checking its status soon, so that your installment does not get stuck.

Today, let us tell you how you can check the status of the installment. The government has so far sent 8 installments to the accounts of farmers.

Here's how you can check the latest installment details

Step 1: Visit official site www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to farmer's corner on the homepage of www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 3: Click on the beneficiary list

Step 4: Choose your state, district/sub-district, block, and village details

Step 5: Select on the option of getting the report

Step 6: Select the beneficiary list that appears on the screen

Step 7: Check your name and select confirm

Step 8: Return to the homepage of pmksny

Step 9: Select the beneficiary status button again

Step 10: Enter your Aadhaar card details, or mobile number, or your account number

Step 11: Click on get date

Step 12: The status of your installment payment will then appear on your screen.