PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment: Get Rs 2,000 by THIS date, check your name on beneficiary list

Good news for farmers! Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY), the next installment will soon be deposited in the account of the farmers. According to several media reports, the government will release the 9th installment in August.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the Modi government sends three installments of Rs 2,000 each directly to the farmers' account. So far, under this scheme, the government has sent eight installments to the farmers' accounts. The objective of this scheme is to increase the income of the farmers of the country and help them financially.

Check status of your name

If you have also registered for PM Kisan scheme, then you must be wanting to know whether your name is in the list of beneficiaries of this scheme or not. You can check your name by the process given here.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

All about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government transfers Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers in their accounts. This financial assistance from the government to farmers comes in three installments of Rs 2000. Under the scheme, the first installment of Rs 2000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second installment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third installment from December 1 to March 31.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.